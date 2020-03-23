UrduPoint.com
Over 72,000 People In Russia Under Doctors' Control Due To COVID-19 Suspicions - Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Over 165,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Russia, and over 72,000 people remain under control of medical experts as they may be infected, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Over 165,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Russia, and over 72,000 people remain under control of medical experts as they may be infected, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Monday.

"As of the expired period in 2020, 130,992 people were under medical supervision in Russia. As of March 22, 2020, 72,423 people remain under medical supervision," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Over 165,000 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia.

