Over 7.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Public Health Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 7.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 267,663 people across the country are under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Over 7.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 267,663 people across the country are under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"As of May 18, 2020, 7,352,316 laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 267,663 suspected coronavirus carriers are under medical monitoring, the watchdog added.

Russia has confirmed 299,941 COVID-19 cases so far, with the death toll amounting to 2,837 and the number of cured patients reaching 76,130.