Over 7.590 Mln Families Benefited From Sehat Card Plus In KP

Wed 08th December 2021

Free treatment under Sehat Card Plus program continued in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where over 7.590 million families were benefited this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Free treatment under Sehat Card Plus program continued in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where over 7.590 million families were benefited this year.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP that 750,326 families were provided free treatment in 2017 while the number of beneficiaries has swelled to 7,590,944 families this year.

Similarly, the number of Sehat Plus Card's panel hospitals in the country have increased to 679 and 193 in KP. As many as 760,908 patients were provided admission facilities in hospitals while 7,590,944 families were registered for admission.

The official said Rs18.3 billion were spent on provision of free treatment to patients of heart, mother-child, kidney dialysis, orthopedics, urology, ENT and others ailments under Sehat Cards Plus Program.

He said Government was providing free treatment to patients of the liver transplant under Sehat Card Plus program of the PTI Government. The official said increase of number of families facilitated form Sehat Card Plus has reflected their unshakable trust in this healthcare welfare program.

