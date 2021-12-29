Over 7.5m KP families benefiting from Sehat Card Plus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The annual report on Sehat Card Plus issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Wednesday informed that over 7.5 million families were receiving free of charge healthcare facilities at 679 private and public sector hospitals across the province.

The report said so far around 60000 free of charge delivery cases were performed under Sehat Card Plus at various hospitals of the province costing PKR 750 million.

Likewise, over 11000 heart patients have undergone angioplasty treatment under Sehat Card Plus which cost PKR 2172 million during the period of one year.

Under the Sehat Card Plus program PKR 294 million were spent on 22000 appendix surgeries.

According to the report, PKR 271 million were spent on chemotherapy of over 14000 cancer patients while PKR 276 million were spent on provision of free of charge kidney dialysis treatment.