Over 76,384 citizens vaccinated in three days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continued in the district at a rapid pace as 76,384 citizens have been vaccinated in the last three days, official sources said on Monday.

According to the district administration more than 70,000 citizens have been vaccinated the first dose of the vaccine while over 6,000 have been given the second dose during the last three days.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad has directed health department officers to speed up campaign to ensure vaccination of maximum citizens to control corona spread in the district.

DC Ali Shahzad, through a statement on directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during Majalis and Mourning procession.

He urged the masses to get their vaccination doses as soon as possible in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.