Over 795,000 COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia, 185,000 People Monitored - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia has tested more than 795,000 nationals for COVID-19 and 185,000 people remain under medical surveillance over suspected infection, the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

According to Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova's statement last week, Russia was conducting between 34,000 and 37,000 tests for COVID-19 per day with an outlook of increasing this number. Testing kits have also been sent to other countries as part of medical assistance amid the pandemic.

The total COVID-19 cases in Russia is at 6,343, including 47 related fatalities, as of Tuesday morning.