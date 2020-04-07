UrduPoint.com
Over 795,000 COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia, 185,000 People Monitored - Watchdog

Russia has tested more than 795,000 nationals for COVID-19 and 185,000 people remain under medical surveillance over suspected infection, the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia has tested more than 795,000 nationals for COVID-19 and 185,000 people remain under medical surveillance over suspected infection, the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"Over 795,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Russia, and 185,000 people are still under medical surveillance," Rospotrebnadzor said in a press release.

According to Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova's statement last week, Russia was conducting between 34,000 and 37,000 tests for COVID-19 per day with an outlook of increasing this number. Testing kits have also been sent to other countries as part of medical assistance amid the pandemic.

The total COVID-19 cases in Russia is at 6,343, including 47 related fatalities, as of Tuesday morning.

