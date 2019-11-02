Over 8 lakh kids to be administered polio vaccine in Multan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has said that 896,828 children would be administered anti-polio drops under five years of age across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has said that 896,828 children would be administered anti-polio drops under five years of age across the district.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of polio campaign at Shahbaz Sharif General Hospital here on Saturday, he said that all possible resources would be utilized to make the campaign successful. He said that 2,240 polio teams have been formed for door-to-door campaign while teams would also be deployed at general bus stand, railway stations and other public places.

He said that 402 area in-charges and 134 medical officers would be deputed for monitoring of the campaign while he himself would monitor performance of the teams too. He said that only Pakistan and Afghanistan were facing polio virus and added that the country would also be made polio free country through comprehensive campaign. He directed the polio teams to pay special focus on kids living in shelters of gypsy families.

CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas, MS Dr Amjad Rao, DHO Dr Zaffar Abbas and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.