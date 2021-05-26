Over 8 mln 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Morocco

A total of 8,011,014 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Morocco as of Tuesday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) --:A total of 8,011,014 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Morocco as of Tuesday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The statement added that the tally of people vaccinated with two doses reached 4,947,483.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan.

28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 517,423 during the last 24 hours as 310 new cases were registered, and the number of recoveries increased by 276 to 505,668, the statement said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose to 9,129 with three fatalities added during the last 24 hours, while 173 people remained in intensive care units, it said.