UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 8 Mln 1st Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Morocco

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:38 PM

Over 8 mln 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Morocco

A total of 8,011,014 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Morocco as of Tuesday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) --:A total of 8,011,014 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Morocco as of Tuesday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The statement added that the tally of people vaccinated with two doses reached 4,947,483.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan.

28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 517,423 during the last 24 hours as 310 new cases were registered, and the number of recoveries increased by 276 to 505,668, the statement said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose to 9,129 with three fatalities added during the last 24 hours, while 173 people remained in intensive care units, it said.

Related Topics

China Morocco From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises sharply i ..

3 minutes ago

Chile begins vaccinating people under 30 against C ..

3 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in various localities of Ma ..

5 minutes ago

20k youth gets direct employability through openin ..

5 minutes ago

Future belongs to young entrepreneurs rather than ..

5 minutes ago

Covid strain first detected in India found in 53 t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.