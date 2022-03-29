Over 8.26Mln Shanghai Residents Tested for COVID-19 Amid Largest Lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Chinese city of Shanghai has rolled out a massive COVID-19 PCR screening, with more than 8.26 million residents tested, amid the largest lockdown in two years, the authorities said.

"As of 12:00 a.m. local time March 28 (16:00 GMT), more than 8.26 million people had been tested," the statement said.

Over the past day, Shanghai detected 96 local and 4,381 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The first lockdown phase was in effect from 05:00 a.m. local time March 28 (21:00 Sunday GMT) and will last until 05:00 a.m. April 1 in the areas located east and south of the Huangpu river, including Pudong, Fengxian, Jinshan and Chongming districts, and several areas of Minhang and Songjiang.

The second phase will last from 03:00 a.m. April 1 to 03:00 a.m. April 5 in areas west of the Huangpu river, including Xuhui, Huangpu, and Jiading districts. The operation of public and private traffic will be shut down, and the bridges over the Huangpu river will also close for the lockdown period.

Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, forcing the authorities to redirect some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 - May 1 to relieve the COVID-19 prevention and control sector.