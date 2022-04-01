UrduPoint.com

Over 88 Pct Chinese Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 03:54 PM

China has fully vaccinated 88.11 percent of its population against COVID-19 as of Thursday, a Chinese health official said Friday

BEIJING, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :China has fully vaccinated 88.11 percent of its population against COVID-19 as of Thursday, a Chinese health official said Friday.

As of Thursday, more than 3.27 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across the Chinese mainland, and over 1.

24 billion people had been fully vaccinated, Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

Around 224 million people over the age of 60 had been vaccinated. Of these, over 212 million people had been fully vaccinated, and over 143 million people had received booster shots, Lei said.

