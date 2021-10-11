UrduPoint.com

Over 90% Of Malaysia's Adult Population Fully Vaccinated - Authorities

Over 90% of Malaysia's adult population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the national vaccine committee said on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Over 90% of Malaysia's adult population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the national vaccine committee said on Monday.

"More than 90% or 21.31 million adults in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated. 45.65 million doses have been administered to date. Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 10 October 2021," the committee wrote on Twitter.

At least 94.8% of the country's adult population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

The share of those fully vaccinated among the total population is 65.2%.

After the 90% vaccination target was reached on Sunday, Malaysia's authorities lifted restrictions on interstate and international travel for those fully vaccinated. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin took to Twitter to announce the news but still reminded all to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The country logged 6,709 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest figure since July 5.

