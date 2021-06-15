UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 900 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:49 PM

Over 900 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Over 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The commission vowed to ensure a steady vaccine supply and continue to facilitate mass vaccination.

China announced on June 3 that it had administered more than 700 million doses of vaccines, and has since administered another 200 million doses in less than two weeks' time.

Related Topics

China June Million

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

1 minute ago

Putin Signs Decree on Temporary Measures Regulatin ..

1 minute ago

Michel Happy to See US 'Back on Global Scene'

1 minute ago

Red tourism flourishes during China's Dragon Boat ..

13 minutes ago

Australian firm in talks over massive Congo hydro ..

13 minutes ago

EGA begins planting 10,000 mangroves in Jebel Ali ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.