Over 900 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China
Tue 15th June 2021
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
The commission vowed to ensure a steady vaccine supply and continue to facilitate mass vaccination.
China announced on June 3 that it had administered more than 700 million doses of vaccines, and has since administered another 200 million doses in less than two weeks' time.