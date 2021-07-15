Over 9,000 Pfizer Doses Degraded in Ukraine After Faulty Transportation - Authorities

Irregularities in the cold chain transportation of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine, produced by Pfizer, in the Kharkiv Region of Ukraine has rendered over 9,000 doses useless, the regional health department said on Thursday

A total of 21,600 doses of the Comirnaty/Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the Kharkiv Region on June 30. The cold chair transportation conditions were breached in two of the containers storing 9,360 doses, according to the statement.

"Corresponding letters were sent to the state company Ukrmedsnab and the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

The vaccines that with irregularities in the cold chain transportation were quarantined and then sent back to Ukrmedsnab. Vaccines identified as transported with irregularities were not put on record in the Kharkiv Region," the statement read.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine began on February 24. At the moment, Covishield, AstraZeneca, and Comirnaty vaccines are available in the country. Only 2.5 million of the country's�44 million people have received at least one shot to date, including 1,305,882 fully vaccinated.