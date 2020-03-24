Over 93,600 People Under Medical Control in Russia Over Suspected COVID-19 - Watchdog

Over 93,600 people in Russia remain under control of medical experts over suspicions they may be infected with the coronavirus, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Over 93,600 people in Russia remain under control of medical experts over suspicions they may be infected with the coronavirus, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Tuesday.

"As of the expired period in 2020, 149,754 people were under medical supervision in Russia. As of March 23, 2020, 93,677 people remain under medical supervision," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Almost 186,000 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia so far.