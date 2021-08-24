Over a million Covid vaccines administered across Pakistan: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday informed that the country regained its momentum of inoculating over a million Covid-19 vaccines a day after a slight dip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday informed that the country regained its momentum of inoculating over a million Covid-19 vaccines a day after a slight dip.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic took to Twitter to announce that the total vaccines administered to the eligible masses were 1,051,651 during past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of doses administered included both partially and fully vaccinated people where the total vaccines administered so far were 47,802,106, it wrote in the tweet.