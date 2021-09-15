Over A Third of Ukrainians Already Contracted COVID-19, Have Antibodies - Health Minister

More than a third of the Ukrainian population have contracted COVID-19 at some point and have developed antibodies, the country's Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) More than a third of the Ukrainian population have contracted COVID-19 at some point and have developed antibodies, the country's Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Wednesday.

"As far as we understand, some 35-40% of people have already been sick and have antibodies," Liashko said in an interview with the Slovo i Dilo news portal.

The data has been obtained from a selective retrospective study carried out earlier in the country, the minister noted.

"They (citizens) do not know how they got into the sample group, because it had been carried out by a group of sociologists ... before the study was passed over to doctors.

That is, they (doctors) selected blood samples for the research, conducted interviews, and then transferred the blood to laboratories, where all samples were tested using same test systems. And we have the result," Liashko said.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Cabinet amended the country's COVID-19 quarantine decree by introducing two types of vaccination certificates. The yellow certificate will hold information about the first vaccine shot, while the green one will be given out to those who had completed the vaccination.

The country has fully vaccinated almost five million people, or about 11% of the population.