Over Half of European Population to Get Infected With Omicron in Next 6-8 Weeks - WHO

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) More than 50% of the European population will get infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next 6-8 weeks, Hans Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Tuesday.

Kluge cited a study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

The WHO official mentioned that Omicron is becoming dominant in Western Europe and is spreading in the Balkans.