Over One Lac Persons Have Been Vaccinated In Multan District

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Over one lac persons have been vaccinated in Multan district

Health Department Multan vaccinated 109,444 people against coronavirus across the district till Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Health Department Multan vaccinated 109,444 people against coronavirus across the district till Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shoaib ur Rehman Gormaani, while giving details of the vaccination, said that the process of vaccination had been expedited.

He said that 109,444 persons were vaccinated so far. During the last 24 hours, 5,957 citizens were vaccinated in the district.

He said that a total of 12 vaccination centres have been established to vaccinate the citizens. Among vaccinated persons, 23,156 belonged to Health Department, he noted.

He clarified that there were no side effects of the vaccination.

