UrduPoint.com

Over Six Million Children Vaccinated In Polio Drive In 39 Districts

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Over six million children vaccinated in polio drive in 39 districts

An immunization drive to vaccinate over six million children under the age of five against the incurable polio virus has concluded in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :An immunization drive to vaccinate over six million children under the age of five against the incurable polio virus has concluded in different parts of the country.

According to health officials, in Lahore, Faisalabad, and the seven districts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu, D.I.Khan, Tank, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat, the vaccination campaign targeted all children.

Children in 30 other districts with union councils bordering Afghanistan, Afghan refugee camps, and areas that see frequent population movement, were also reached with the life-saving vaccine.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel said that after January's nationwide vaccination campaign, this second drive was meant to provide added protection to children and stop the virus from circulating in our communities.

"Until we eradicate polio from Pakistan, it is crucial to ensure repeated vaccination for children under five to build their immunity against this infectious paralytic disease. We will not give up and there will be another campaign in March and more throughout the year because we must protect our children," he said.

He added that this is a crucial year for polio eradication in Pakistan because the country needs to meet its global commitment to interrupting the transmission of wild poliovirus in 2023.

"We have been very successful in most parts of the country and now we are aggressively fighting the poliovirus in the last few districts where it remains. In the February campaign, we immunized nearly 6.3 million children," he added.

National Emergency Operations Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig said the poliovirus travels with under-immunized people, which is why this campaign was specifically designed to vaccinate vulnerable children in communities that have frequent population movement and in Afghan refugee camps.

Dr. Baig said, "I personally monitor the drive in southern KP where I met with polio teams and observe campaign operations. I am constantly impressed by the dedication of frontline workers, particularly women workers, who do not give up despite many challenges, and continue to bring the life-saving vaccine to people's doorsteps," he added.

"In many areas of southern KP, particularly in Bannu, we have made real progress against the virus," he added.

Pakistan has not reported a human polio case since September 2022, after 20 children were paralyzed in an outbreak in southern KP. However, there has been consistent evidence of the presence of the virus as the programme conducts active disease surveillance while in January the virus was detected twice in sewage samples from Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Faisalabad Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Immunity Progress Lakki Marwat Tank January February March September Women All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

China-Russia Relations Will Not Tolerate Foreign I ..

China-Russia Relations Will Not Tolerate Foreign Interference, Threats - Wang Yi

18 minutes ago
 EU Commission Announces Russia Sanctions Discussio ..

EU Commission Announces Russia Sanctions Discussion at 2 High-Level Meetings in ..

18 minutes ago
 MPs demand arrest of Khetran for allegedly killing ..

MPs demand arrest of Khetran for allegedly killing woman, two children

16 minutes ago
 Republican Congressman Introduces Resolution to Wi ..

Republican Congressman Introduces Resolution to Withdraw US Troops From Syria

16 minutes ago
 Orakzai inaugurates Peshawar literary festival

Orakzai inaugurates Peshawar literary festival

16 minutes ago
 Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.