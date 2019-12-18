UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Ten Million Children Administered Anti-polio Drops So Far

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Over ten million children administered anti-polio drops so far

On the third day of five-day long anti-polio campaign, over ten million children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :On the third day of five-day long anti-polio campaign, over ten million children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops so far.

A spokesman of Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) said more than 50,000 teams were busy in administering anti-polio drops to achieve target of around two crore children of less than five year age during this door to door campaign.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to monitor the campaign and provincial ministers are also supervising it at divisional level.

The parents were asked to cooperate with the anti-polio teams to make Punjab a polio-free province. Success was the only option in this continues struggle of securing the future of the children, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Punjab Million

Recent Stories

Wall Street rally reaches higher, Europe pauses

6 minutes ago

Foreign Minister consistently updates UNSC, UN SG ..

6 minutes ago

Fourteen Inmates Killed in Clashes in Panamanian P ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan National Shooting Ball Championship to st ..

6 minutes ago

President, Prime Minister felicitate Qatari leader ..

12 minutes ago

Foreign Office rejects India's false claims about ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.