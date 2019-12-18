Over ten million children administered anti-polio drops so far

On the third day of five-day long anti-polio campaign, over ten million children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :On the third day of five-day long anti-polio campaign, over ten million children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops so far.

A spokesman of Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) said more than 50,000 teams were busy in administering anti-polio drops to achieve target of around two crore children of less than five year age during this door to door campaign.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to monitor the campaign and provincial ministers are also supervising it at divisional level.

The parents were asked to cooperate with the anti-polio teams to make Punjab a polio-free province. Success was the only option in this continues struggle of securing the future of the children, the spokesman added.