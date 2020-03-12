UrduPoint.com
Over Three Lac Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

As many as 3,15,250 children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during upcoming round of anti-polio campaign set to start from March 16 across the district

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 3,15,250 children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during upcoming round of anti-polio campaign set to start from March 16 across the district.

A meeting to review and finalize arrangements in this regard here on Thursday. The meeting was informed by district focal person for polio drive, Dr.

Sajjan Daas that a total of 836 immunization teams including 726 mobile, 68 fixed and 42 transit had been formed.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao while chairing the meeting expressed concerns over presence of polio virus in the district and directed the taluka medical officer and area-in-change to take action against polio teams showing unsatisfactory performances.

The DC also assured every possible assistance by the district administration to regain the status of polio free district for Naushahro Feroze.

