Over two lacs children to be vaccinated in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti polio vaccination has started in Khyber tribal district where over two lacs children under five years of age would be vaccinated. The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Khyber by administering vaccination to children at Jamrud tehsil.

The campaign would continue for seven days. The Deputy Commissioner has urged parents to bring their kids to nearby hospitals in case vaccination teams did not arrive to their homes.

He said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was the only remedy to protect their children from permanent disabilities.