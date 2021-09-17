UrduPoint.com

Over Two Lacs Children To Be Vaccinated In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:27 PM

Over two lacs children to be vaccinated in Khyber district

Anti polio vaccination has started in Khyber tribal district where over two lacs children under five years of age would be vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti polio vaccination has started in Khyber tribal district where over two lacs children under five years of age would be vaccinated. The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Khyber by administering vaccination to children at Jamrud tehsil.

The campaign would continue for seven days. The Deputy Commissioner has urged parents to bring their kids to nearby hospitals in case vaccination teams did not arrive to their homes.

He said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was the only remedy to protect their children from permanent disabilities.

Related Topics

Polio Jamrud From

Recent Stories

FCCI top-slot elections to be held on Sep 22

FCCI top-slot elections to be held on Sep 22

3 minutes ago
 Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: ..

Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: UN

3 minutes ago
 Ensuring Stability in Eurasia Important Amid Situa ..

Ensuring Stability in Eurasia Important Amid Situation in Afghanistan - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 910 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 910 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Morocco registers 2,432 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 2,432 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Somali regional leaders urge end to power struggle ..

Somali regional leaders urge end to power struggle

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.