PACE Assures Those Inoculated With Sputnik V Vaccine Not Banned From Autumn Session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Participants of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) can be inoculated with any coronavirus vaccine authorized by Council of Europe (CoE) member states, including Russia's Sputnik V, PACE told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on claims of discrimination.

Earlier this week, Russia's senior lawmaker Vladimir Krugly said that the Russian delegation will participate in the autumn session remotely, since movement across Strasbourg will be restricted because of the EU non-recognition of Sputnik V. On Friday, the head of the delegation, lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, confirmed that the delegation will not travel to Strasbourg.

"Official visitors to Council of Europe premises may make use of ALL vaccines licensed by Council of Europe member states - which of course includes the Sputnik vaccine. All visitors are asked to fill in a "Covid self-declaration form" where they attest that they are either vaccinated with one of these vaccines, have a negative Covid test, or have recovered from Covid. This means that visitors can indeed enter CoE buildings if they can show a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test of less than 48 hours. Of course, the usual hygiene measures also apply to all who are on the premises," PACE said, when asked to provide a clarification.