Paediatricians emphasize upon increasing immunization coverage of children

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The leading paediatricians on Thursday said that the vaccination coverage in Sindh was around 50 percent which must be increased to 90 percent to eradicate diseases claiming lives of children.

In a press briefing to mark World Immunization Week, they added "Lack of awareness among parents is the biggest cause of low immunization coverage in Pakistan and it is very unfortunate that despite the availability of free vaccine by Government under Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), children were dying of vaccine preventable diseases", according to a statement.

Pakistan Paediatrics Association (PPA) General Secretary, Dr. Mumtaz Lakhani, President PPA Sindh, Dr. Ghulam Rasool Buriro, General Secretary PPA Sindh, Dr. Khalid Shafi and President Elect Asia Pacific Pediatric Association, Dr. Iqbal Memon spoke on the occasion.

The awareness campaign was supported by GSK Pakistan.

The specialists said that essential immunization helped eradicate smallpox and polio from the world and hopefully measles would also be eradicated in near future if rate of essential immunization reached 90 percent or over in all developing countries including Pakistan.

They highlighted that EPI was established in 1978 and currently aimed at to vaccinate children aged 0-23 months against 10 target diseases: Childhood Tuberculosis, Polio, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Diarrhea, Hepatitis B, aemophilus Influenza Type b (HIB), Pneumonia, Measles and Tetanus.

The experts said, "Every year due to vaccines, approximately 3 million deaths are prevented. Immunization is estimated to save 2-3 million lives every year. An estimated 19.5 million infants worldwide are still missing out on basic vaccines. If the optimum rates of immunization or "herd immunity" are not maintained, the diseases prevented by vaccination will return".

