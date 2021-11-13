UrduPoint.com

Pak Army To Organize Free Medical Camp In Badin On 16 November

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:37 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army would organize a free medical camp in Badin on 16th November in which a team of Renowned child specialist of Agha Khan Hospital and Combined Military Hospital( CMH) would examine the patients.

The team will diagnose and give treatment to children having different diseases including changes in heart size, ventricular septal defect (VSD) and incomplete heart structure, nervous disorders, epilepsy, cerebral palsy.

Free medical camp will be held at Thalassemia care center Badin civil hospital road from 8 am to 2 pm.

