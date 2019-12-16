UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy Sets Up Free Eye Camps

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:53 PM

Pak Navy sets up free eye camps

Pakistan Navy, with an aim to facilitate and to educate the local populace about eye related diseases, established Free Eye Camps at Gharo in Sindh and Gaddani in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy, with an aim to facilitate and to educate the local populace about eye related diseases, established Free Eye Camps at Gharo in Sindh and Gaddani in Balochistan.

These Eye Camps were established in collaboration with Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust and Eye Sight Trust, says a press release issued here on Monday by ISPR-Navy.

The teams comprising qualified Eye Specialists along with related paramedical staff were deputed at the eye camps.

Free consultation to visiting patients from Gharo in Sindh and Gaddani in Balochistan were provided, besides basic eye treatment, free medicines and minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camps.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the Eye Camps.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Women From

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister warns severe consequences of Indi ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to strengthen youth economically ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-terrorism court to announce verdict in childr ..

3 minutes ago

Poly Clinic management likely to face protest agai ..

22 minutes ago

Development of merged districts top priority of go ..

13 minutes ago

British Deputy HC meets Karachi Police Chief

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.