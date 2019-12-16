Pak Navy sets up free eye camps

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Navy, with an aim to facilitate and to educate the local populace about eye related diseases, established Free Eye Camps at Gharo in Sindh and Gaddani in Balochistan

These Eye Camps were established in collaboration with Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust and Eye Sight Trust, says a press release issued here on Monday by ISPR-Navy.

The teams comprising qualified Eye Specialists along with related paramedical staff were deputed at the eye camps.

Free consultation to visiting patients from Gharo in Sindh and Gaddani in Balochistan were provided, besides basic eye treatment, free medicines and minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camps.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the Eye Camps.