Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Launches Family Sehat Plan

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Pakistan’s first and largest Takaful Company proudly announces the launch of its Family Sehat Plan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019) Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Pakistan’s first and largest Takaful Company proudly announces the launch of its Family Sehat Plan. It is considered among the first Individual health Takaful plan available across Pakistan in over 60 cities.

This launch is aligned with Pak-Qatar Takaful group vision of providing financial protection through Takaful to everyone. Family Sehat plan provides coverage for pre-existing conditions for any injury, illness, condition or symptom, medication, advice or diagnosis and includes medical outlay, laboratory test costs, hospitalization costs, including critical illness.

The services also include Cashless Hospitalization in over 200 Hospitals across Pakistan, worldwide health coverage. This is the first of many other Takaful products introduced for our valued customers.

More details about Pak-Qatar Family Takaful’s Family Sehat Plan can be obtained from visiting our nearest branch, our website or by calling our 24/7 call center 021-111-TAKAFUL (825-238).