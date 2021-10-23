UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Achieves Landmark 100 Mln Doses' Administration Mark: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:33 PM

Pakistan achieves landmark 100 mln doses' administration mark: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday felicitated the nation to achieve landmark number of 100 million total inoculations made since the onset of the national vaccination campaign to contain Covid-19 contagious disease spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday felicitated the nation to achieve landmark number of 100 million total inoculations made since the onset of the national vaccination campaign to contain Covid-19 contagious disease spread.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic shared the mega update on social networking site Twitter. It wrote on its official handle, "Landmark of administering 100mln doses achieved! Well done Pakistan."The Forum mentioned that a total of 100,016,587 vaccines have been administered with some 681,520 vaccine doses inoculated in past 24 hours.

