Pakistan achieves milestone of vaccinating 70 mln eligible masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The government on Friday, in collaboration with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has crossed the milestone of vaccinating 70 million eligible people by giving top priority to the health of the masses.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against the deadly contagious disease while paying tribute to the government said all the credit for this success went to Chairman NCOC Asad Omar and his team, who took timely steps to protect the people day and night.

The Forum highlighted that the country at the onset of the contagion lacked facemasks but it managed the uphill task of ensuring Covid-19 vaccine doses and vaccination of the eligible population from the scratch.

At a time, it said when the world was skeptical about Covid-19 vaccines, Pakistan undertook an integrated plan to ensure that not only vaccines were procured on an emergency basis rather special efforts were made to ensure establishment of vaccine storage facility along with vaccine delivery to all corners of the country.

Moreover, the process of vaccination was carried out in a befitting manner.

According to sources, groups of people of all ages were formed under a comprehensive plan and then phased vaccination was carried out under that plan.

Vaccination registration and world-class certification under National Immunization Management System (NIMS) were then ensured, it added.

In this regard, all the people who set up the NIMS system and then completed the vaccination process also deserved commendation.

"That is why the international community and the media have praised Pakistan's efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

Pakistan's successful strategy against the corona was considered by all global forums be it the World Health Organization or the Economist report, it added.