Pakistan-Afghan border at Chaman closed

Pak-Afghan borders in the area of Chaman at Quetta has been closed for one week in the wake of danger of spread of Coronavirus

CHAMAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Pak-Afghan borders in the area of Chaman at Quetta has been closed for one week in the wake of danger of spread of Coronavirus.Owing to closure of Pak-Afghan border NATO supply, Afghan transit, all movements and trade activities have gone suspended.

According to FIA Interior ministry has decided to close Chaman border due to danger of spread of corona virus.Pak-Iran border is also closed since the last nine days at Taftan due to corona virus danger.Pakistan pilgrims coming from Iran have been shifted to Pakistan house in quarantine.According to DC Chaghi, screening of all pilgrims has been concluded and no symptoms of coronavirus have been found in any pilgrim.It is pertinent to mention here 4 cases of coronavirus have surfaced in Pakistan so far.