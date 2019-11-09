Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Inaugurate Fifth Thalassemia Centre In Bajaur District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:45 PM
Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Saturday inaugurated fifth Thalassemia Centre in district hospital Bajour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi was the chief guest.The centre would provide free treatment facility to poor Thalassemia patients.
Four Thalassemia Centres were already working in Islamabad, Chakwal, Vehari and Quetta, said a press release.