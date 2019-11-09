Pakistan Bait ul Mal inaugurate fifth Thalassemia Centre in Bajaur district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Saturday inaugurated fifth Thalassemia Centre in district hospital Bajour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Saturday inaugurated fifth Thalassemia Centre in district hospital Bajour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi was the chief guest.The centre would provide free treatment facility to poor Thalassemia patients.

Four Thalassemia Centres were already working in Islamabad, Chakwal, Vehari and Quetta, said a press release.