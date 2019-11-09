UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Inaugurate Fifth Thalassemia Centre In Bajaur District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Saturday inaugurated fifth Thalassemia Centre in district hospital Bajour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi was the chief guest.The centre would provide free treatment facility to poor Thalassemia patients.

Four Thalassemia Centres were already working in Islamabad, Chakwal, Vehari and Quetta, said a press release.

