Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Provides Medical Assistance To 12,936 Patients During Current Financial Year

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides medical assistance to 12,936 patients during current financial year

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provided medical treatment facilities to 12,936 patients during the current financial year 2019-20, an official on Monday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provided medical treatment facilities to 12,936 patients during the current financial year 2019-20, an official on Monday said.

PBM would soon launch online application for medical assistance to cut down bureaucratic procedure, he added.

PBM is providing medical assistance to vulnerable and socially disadvantaged people to fight against fatal diseases.

The assistance or medical treatment of major ailments and disabilities is provided through designated government hospitals.

The deserving patients are required to apply on prescribed proforma duly filed in by hospitals alongwith estimated treatment cost of the patient.

PBM transfers the required amount to the hospital within minimum possible time after verification.

