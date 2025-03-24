Pakistan Chest Society observes World TB Day

Pakistan Chest Society organized a walk and awareness symposium at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to observe the World TB Day here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Chest Society organized a walk and awareness symposium at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to observe the World TB Day here on Monday.

These both events were organized under the supervision of President Pakistan Chest Society Dr Saadia Ashraf.

Health Organization celebrates 24th March 2025 as World TB Day every Year with the desire to increase the efforts against this disease because it is not only the problem of developing countries but also due to AIDS it is arise in the whole world.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Dr Saadia Ashraf stated that TB is a contagious disease but curable. It not only affects the lungs but it can involve other organs of the body like cervical lymph nodes, brain, joints, abdomen, Skin and Genitourinary organs of the body.

Chest Department LRH also arranged an awareness walk with message by the Head of Pulmonary Department Professor Dr Zafar Iqbal and Assistant Professor Dr Anila Basit stating that this disease spreading in the society by spitting and coughing to the Healthy Person.

It effects 14 to 45 years age group of the society. WHO declared Tuberculosis as the Medical Emergency and the Directly observed treatment was started in the country.

They said that the symptoms of TB are coughing for more than two weeks, weight loss, Night sweat, loss of appetite, coughing blood and presence of a TB Patient in the home or family.

Dr Zulfiqar Mehmood District TB Control Officer also arranged a awareness walk at Molvi G Hospital GT Road Peshawar and all the staff including Doctors, Paramedical Staff and Nurses participated on the occasion and gave a detail lecture about the Tuberculosis stating that prevention by covering the mouth with face mask, avoiding spitting everywhere, good and balance diet, early diagnose by visiting the Health facility for sputum test and Chest X-ray continue treatment and contact screening are the very important thing need full attention to have a healthy life and controlling this disease.