Pakistan China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (PCJCCI) Lauds China's Efforts To Fight Out Dreadful Corona Virus

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of China in their fight against the dreadful Corona virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of China in their fight against the dreadful Corona virus.

PCJCCI President Zarak Khan paid high tributes to China for the determination,zeal and hard work while coping with calamities caused by the out break of novel corona virus virus.

He told media that Chinese government completed the world's largest hospital with the total covered area of 25,000 square meters bearing 1000 beds just in 10 days, adding that Chinese doctors were also working to prepare vaccine for corona virus by gathering the country's top microbiologists.

Zarak Khan asserted, "When H1N1 virus broke out in the US in 2009 no one called it American virus", and asked why this novel corona virus was being called China Virus. He urged the people of Pakistan to stand by the Chinese people in this hour of need as this was the time to reciprocate the love and support given by China in all odd times faced by us in the past.

The virus further forced China to close fourteen economic hubs which had adversely affected the economy of China through the loss of US $ 60 million, he said, citing that companies like iPhone, Disney and Tesla closed their offices in China,he said.

He expressed the confidence that China would soon overcome the crisis and revive economic losses within a short span of time.

He recalled that a virus similar to Corona Virus, the Great Plague spread in England between 1665 and 1666, which led to the deaths of 75,000 to 100,000 people. Similarly, in 1493, Christopher Columbus and his men, who embarked on the Second Colombian Expedition from America to the 'New World' were suffering from the virus of Influenza and through them it spread among the people of Spain killing more than five million people therefore world community must not blame China for the prevailing calamity of Corona Virus. It should be coped as a common problem of the world, instead of maligning the Chinese nation,he said.

Meanwhile, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif also expressed their views regarding the crisis being faced by China due to Corona Virus. They have pledged to start a fund-raising scheme to provide medical aid for of Corona virus sufferers.

