Pakistan coronavirus tally crosses highest since last July

In the grip of a third COVID-19 wave, Pakistan's daily coronavirus tally crossed 4,000 for the first time since last July

ISLAMABAD,,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :In the grip of a third COVID-19 wave, Pakistan's daily coronavirus tally crossed 4,000 for the first time since last July.

A total of 4,368 new cases raised the overall tally to 645,356, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 63 more fatalities took the death toll to 14,091, while the number of recoveries stands at 591,145, the latest figures showed.

Some 3,333 virus patients are under treatment at 631 hospitals across the country, with 2,758 of them in critical condition, the ministry said.

Infections have surged in the South Asian country of over 200 million people in recent days, with nearly 64,000 reported in March alone.

According to official data, the tally reported on Friday was the highest since July 1, when the country detected 4,339 infections.

Earlier this week, the government said existing COVID-19 restrictions would continue for at least three more weeks.

They include "broader lockdowns" in high-risk areas, with no movement allowed, except for emergencies.

Educational institutes have also been closed until at least April 11 in all districts with a high infection rate.

Pakistan started vaccinating frontline workers last month, while people aged 60 and above started getting their shots from March 10.