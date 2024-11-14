Open Menu

Pakistan Has 30 Mln Diabetics: NMU VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A walk and a seminar were organized at Nishtar Medical University Multan on the World Diabetes Day to sensitize public on the disease and its precautions, here on Thursday.

Among others Dr Masood Rauf Haraj, Dr. Humayun Riaz Khan, Dr. Zahra Nazish, Dr. Muzaffar attended it.

In her address, NMU VC Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani stated that diabetes is rapidly spreading in Pakistan, and individuals suffering from obesity are at a higher risk of developing diabetes.

Pakistan ranks third in the world with over 30 million diabetes patients, she said and added that symptoms of diabetes include fatigue, blurred vision, numbness in the feet, slow healing of wounds, irritability, weakness, excessive thirst, weight loss, and frequent urination.

At the end of the seminar, the VC distributed shields among the participants and free glucometers to children and elderly individuals suffering from diabetes.

Later, the VC visited the ICU ward of Nishtar Hospital, where the head of the ICU department, Dr. Shahab Khakwani, gave a detailed briefing on the facilities and treatments provided to the patients in the ward.

Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

