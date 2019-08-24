UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences Doctors Association Calls Off Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:33 PM

The doctors' association of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) represented by Dr Asfandyar Khan on Saturday announced to call off their strike after successful talks with the Secretary Health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The doctors' association of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) represented by Dr Asfandyar Khan on Saturday announced to call off their strike after successful talks with the Secretary Health.

On directions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik met the representatives of doctors association who had announced a protest over the initiative of the government to introduce Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) for government sector hospitals legislation at PIMS hospital.

The doctors were assured by the Health Ministry that no such law would be introduced without holding consultations with them and draft of the proposed legislation would be shared with them before its implementation. The interest of the medical community will always be upheld, said a spokesman of the Ministry of Health.

On this occasion, Dr Asfandyar welcomed the enhancement in allowances of doctors of hospitals of the Federal capital announced by Dr Zafar Mirza Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health. This has resulted in substantial increase of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in the salaries of doctors serving in these hospitals. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr Zafar Mirza for taking this historic step.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Health said the government will continue to introduce measures to ensure better working conditions and benefits for the medical community.

The spokesman added that medical practice was a noble profession and appreciated the doctors for calling off the strike and focusing on their professional responsibilities for the benefit of thousands of patients who visit the hospital daily and are under treatment.

