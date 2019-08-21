UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences Staff To Go On Two Hour Daily Strike Against MTI Act

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:52 PM

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences staff to go on two hour daily strike against MTI Act

The doctors, paramedic staff and other workers of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would observe joint strike as a token of protest on daily basis for two hours (i.e from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM) from 26th August (Monday) against proposed Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act.In this regard a meeting of All Employees PIMS Restoration Moment (AEPRM) was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Sharif Khattak

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The doctors, paramedic staff and other workers of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would observe joint strike as a token of protest on daily basis for two hours (i.e from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM) from 26th August (Monday) against proposed Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act.In this regard a meeting of All Employees PIMS Restoration Moment (AEPRM) was held under the chairmanship of Mr.

Sharif Khattak.All the associations with faculty members unanimously agreed that the Federal government along with Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination and PIMS administration are working on MTI Act, which is not acceptable to PIMS employees.Insaf Doctor Federation is promoted by federal government under the umbrella of Ministry and PIMS administration which will lead other political parties to introduce their political wings in a hospital like People doctor forum, pukhtoon doctor forum, Punjabi doctor forum, Muslim doctor forum and it is not acceptable for AEPRM.

If such kind of activities would not be stopped then government will be responsible for any kind of consequences. The AEPRM condemn government tactics for pressurizing the top leadership and ensures government that we are not afraid of any kind of pressure or threat.

The AEPRM has decided that we will start door to door campaign in all components of PIMS Hospital and bring awareness in PIMS employees and patients. Various task forces to bring awareness, in PIMS Employees and Patients, are constituted by Doctors Association, Non-Medical Staff Association, Officer Association, and Paramedical Association Nursing Association.

It is further added that NIRM hospital, Polyclinic hospital will also be line-up for token protest against MTI. Civil Society, Merchants Associations, Secretariat Unions will be also called on this matter as the facilities of health cannot be compromised at any cost.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Civil Society Doctor Lead August Muslim All From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Trump Administration Considers Allowing States, Ci ..

2 minutes ago

MoCC, Karakoram University to launch Clean Green H ..

2 minutes ago

FTCS team calls on Dr Khalid Maqbool

2 minutes ago

Attention of international community towards Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan should knock doors of ICJ on Kashmir issu ..

35 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourns case regarding ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.