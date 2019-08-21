Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences staff to go on two hour daily strike against MTI Act

The doctors, paramedic staff and other workers of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would observe joint strike as a token of protest on daily basis for two hours (i.e from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM) from 26th August (Monday) against proposed Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act.In this regard a meeting of All Employees PIMS Restoration Moment (AEPRM) was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Sharif Khattak

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The doctors, paramedic staff and other workers of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would observe joint strike as a token of protest on daily basis for two hours (i.e from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM) from 26th August (Monday) against proposed Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act.In this regard a meeting of All Employees PIMS Restoration Moment (AEPRM) was held under the chairmanship of Mr.

Sharif Khattak.All the associations with faculty members unanimously agreed that the Federal government along with Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination and PIMS administration are working on MTI Act, which is not acceptable to PIMS employees.Insaf Doctor Federation is promoted by federal government under the umbrella of Ministry and PIMS administration which will lead other political parties to introduce their political wings in a hospital like People doctor forum, pukhtoon doctor forum, Punjabi doctor forum, Muslim doctor forum and it is not acceptable for AEPRM.

If such kind of activities would not be stopped then government will be responsible for any kind of consequences. The AEPRM condemn government tactics for pressurizing the top leadership and ensures government that we are not afraid of any kind of pressure or threat.

The AEPRM has decided that we will start door to door campaign in all components of PIMS Hospital and bring awareness in PIMS employees and patients. Various task forces to bring awareness, in PIMS Employees and Patients, are constituted by Doctors Association, Non-Medical Staff Association, Officer Association, and Paramedical Association Nursing Association.

It is further added that NIRM hospital, Polyclinic hospital will also be line-up for token protest against MTI. Civil Society, Merchants Associations, Secretariat Unions will be also called on this matter as the facilities of health cannot be compromised at any cost.