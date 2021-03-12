Pakistan joins UN drive for vaccines available to all

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan on Friday joined the United Nations' new campaign to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines everywhere and everyone

ISLAMABAD/APP, :ISLAMABAD,Mar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) Pakistan on Friday joined the United Nations' new campaign to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines everywhere and everyone.

Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said in his tweet that it is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy.

In another tweet, Ambassador Akram added: "We must fully support the COVAX Facility by funding the 20B shortfall." COVAX is a global initiative intended to secure equitable access to vaccines and is led by the World Health Organization, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, among others.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said called on the world community to join hands and vaccines must be considered a global public good.

"COVID-19 vaccines must be considered a global public good. No country can overcome this crisis in isolation. Governments and businesses must share doses and technology," the UN chief said in his in a video message Earlier last month, the UN issued a statement stating the Names of countries receiving doses in proportion to the size of the population.

The most will go to India (97.2 million), followed by Pakistan (17.2 million), Nigeria (16 million), Indonesia (13.7 million), Bangladesh (12.8 million), Brazil (10.6 million), Kenya (4.2 million), Sudan (3.4 million) Yemen (2.3 million) and Syria (1.02 million).

COVAX was set to ensure an equitable distribution of vaccines to countries and people in need, the statement added.