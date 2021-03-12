UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Joins UN Drive For Vaccines Available To All

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

Pakistan joins UN drive for vaccines available to all

Pakistan on Friday joined the United Nations' new campaign to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines everywhere and everyone

ISLAMABAD/APP, :ISLAMABAD,Mar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) Pakistan on Friday joined the United Nations' new campaign to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines everywhere and everyone.

Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said in his tweet that it is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy.

In another tweet, Ambassador Akram added: "We must fully support the COVAX Facility by funding the 20B shortfall." COVAX is a global initiative intended to secure equitable access to vaccines and is led by the World Health Organization, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, among others.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said called on the world community to join hands and vaccines must be considered a global public good.

"COVID-19 vaccines must be considered a global public good. No country can overcome this crisis in isolation. Governments and businesses must share doses and technology," the UN chief said in his in a video message Earlier last month, the UN issued a statement stating the Names of countries receiving doses in proportion to the size of the population.

The most will go to India (97.2 million), followed by Pakistan (17.2 million), Nigeria (16 million), Indonesia (13.7 million), Bangladesh (12.8 million), Brazil (10.6 million), Kenya (4.2 million), Sudan (3.4 million) Yemen (2.3 million) and Syria (1.02 million).

COVAX was set to ensure an equitable distribution of vaccines to countries and people in need, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Technology Bangladesh United Nations Syria Yemen Alliance Indonesia Brazil Sudan Kenya Nigeria Share Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts over spy cameras in polling bo ..

10 minutes ago

Two brick kilns sealed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Federal capital with 384 fresh COVID-19 cases reco ..

2 minutes ago

NA-249 Karachi West-II bye-election on April 29: E ..

2 minutes ago

6,250 forests enclosures to be set up in KP under ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Says FT Article on Alleged Pressure on Put ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.