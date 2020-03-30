UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Lacks Enough Medical Facilities, Trained Staff To Handle COVID-19 - Senator

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan is facing a shortage of medical facilities and trained staff to adequately respond to the nation's COVID-19 outbreak, Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran told Sputnik

Pakistan has confirmed nearly 1,600 cases with 14 fatalities and 29 recoveries as of Monday, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"The major challenge today is inadequate health facilities and shortage of trained medical staff, lack of awareness and education. It is high time for Pakistan to put its priorities right and invest in health, education and human development," Kamran said.

According to the senator, Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has faced criticism for "unsatisfactory measures" and "delayed response" in handling COVID-19, especially with regard to pilgrims returning home from Iran, who account for the majority of infection cases.

Kamran also pointed out that a nationwide quarantine had not yet been declared, even though individual provinces had gone on lockdown. She specifically commended the government of Sindh province, which she represents in the Senate, for implementing an "exemplary quarantine" that other provinces later followed.

The senator said Khan was reluctant to declare a nationwide lockdown for fear of its repercussions for the economy and daily wagers, opting instead to approve a whopping a 900 billion rupee ($5.5 billion) economic stimulus package earlier this week.

