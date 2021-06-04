UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Lauds U.S For 'timely' COVID-19 Relief Assistance

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:57 PM

Pakistan lauds U.S for 'timely' COVID-19 relief assistance

Pakistan on Friday lauded the relief assistance provided by the United States to overcome the COVID-19 situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday lauded the relief assistance provided by the United States to overcome the COVID-19 situation.

"This timely gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in response to media queries.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, "The Government of Pakistan greatly appreciates the US government's provision of essential supplies, including 685,000 KN-95 masks, 50,000 protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic kits, and 1000 pulse oximeters to Pakistan".

Earlier, he mentioned, that the US Government had provided 200 ventilators to Pakistan for COVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United States Media Government

Recent Stories

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” ..

26 minutes ago

Four killed, seven injured in accident

11 seconds ago

Property dispute claims 6 lives, injures two

12 seconds ago

11 arrested over wheelie, rash driving

14 seconds ago

Russian Tennis Federation Aware of Sizikova's Dete ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.