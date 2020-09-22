UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Launches Phase-III Trials For Covid-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:55 PM

Pakistan launches phase-III trials for Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan on Tuesday launched the phase-III trials for a Covid19 vaccine in the country, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday launched the phase-III trials for a Covid19 vaccine in the country, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said.

In a tweet, he said that the vaccine has been developed by a Chinese company.

A total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries, of which 8 to 10, 000 will be Pakistani he said adding that initial results were expected to come in 4 to 6 months.

"Just launched the phase 3 trials for a Covid19 vaccine in Pakistan. Vaccine has been developed by a Chinese company. A total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries, of which 8 to 10, 000 will be Pakistani. Initial results expected in 4 to 6 months," he tweeted.

