Pakistan Medical Association Demands Withdrawal Of Tax On Doctors, Hospitals

Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan Medical Association demands withdrawal of tax on doctors, hospitals

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Thursday demanded the government to withdraw tax on private doctors and hospitals,saying it will create financial problems for the patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Thursday demanded the government to withdraw tax on private doctors and hospitals,saying it will create financial problems for the patients.

Talking to the media after a meeting held at the PMA office here on Thursday, PMA President Prof Ashraf Nizamani, Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Dr.

Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Salman Kazmi and others said that tax on private doctors would bring more financial burden to patients and the tax on hospitals having 6,000 beds would also make healthcare expensive.

The PMA leaders said they have formed a committee to prepare recommendations and to review the current situation after imposition of tax.

