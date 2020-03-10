Pakistan Medical Association for increase in the numbers of coronavirus test centers

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has recommended increase in the number of corona virus test centers with equal attention towards easy public accessibility to facilitate people at risk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has recommended increase in the number of corona virus test centers with equal attention towards easy public accessibility to facilitate people at risk.

Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General of PMA - Centre in statement here Tuesday appreciating steps being adopted by the government to combat spread of corona virus in the country said extreme care is needed due to rapid spread of the ailment in no less than 117 countries of the world.

"The number has reached to 19 in our country is also a matter of concern," he said reiterating need for concerted efforts to handle the situation.

"Situation can be easily kept under control through strict preventive measures especially screening at entry points of Pakistan," said the PMA office bearer.

He also urged the people to visit qualified doctors or approach government designated centers only if in need to seek advice or checked-up for coronavirus status.

Dr. Qaisar Sajjad emphasized the importance of hygiene and personal care on part of each and every citizen.

"PMA appeals all to adopt necessary preventive measures encompassing proper washing of hands with soap at regular intervals," he said advising people also to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

People, he said must not panic and should avoid self medication with due realization that antibiotics is not recommended for viral infections.

Mentioning that mask is not required under every condition, he said person suffering from "Flu" like symptoms must stay at home and wear mask to protect other people.