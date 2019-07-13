Pakistan Medical Association for public awareness campaign to shun myths about OPV

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary General, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad has called for massive public awareness campaign to shun myths related to polio vaccination in the country.

Taking strong exception to recent surge in the reported cases of the crippling disease in different parts of the country, he said print, electronic and social media must be actively engaged to educate public about vulnerability of their kids against the virus.

"Equal focus must also be to educate masses that vaccines to counter polio virus are critically needed by their children and that they do not in any way affect their reproductive health," he said talking to APP Saturday.

He reiterated that government will have to run a strong campaign to let people know what polio is, what are its consequences and above all OPV is very effective in eradication of polio virus.