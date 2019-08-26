Pakistan Medical Association Multan Demands Implementation On Doctors Safety Law
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:35 PM
Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter demanded the Punjab government to implement law on doctors security at public hospitals immediately
In a hurriedly called meeting here on Monday, PMA president Dr Masoodul Hiraj said that efforts were underway to get the law implemented for the last one year by doctors community in wake of untoward incidents of brawl and quarrel at public hospitals by patients attendants.
Dr Hiraj requested Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid to take notice of the issue.
Among others, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Hajra Masood, Dr Imran Rafiq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and Dr Waqar Niazi attended the meeting.