Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) to arrange free hepatitis camp in Faisalabad

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) will organize one-day free hepatitis/Aids camp at PMA House on Friday,June 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) will organize one-day free hepatitis/Aids camp at PMA House on Friday,June 28.

PMA spokesman said that Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar will inaugurate the camp at 2:00 p.m. and it would continue up to 6:00 p.m.During camp, the patients of hepatitis, Aid/HIV will be facilitated free of cost facility of tests, he added.