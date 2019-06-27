UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) To Arrange Free Hepatitis Camp In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) will organize one-day free hepatitis/Aids camp at PMA House on Friday,June 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) will organize one-day free hepatitis/Aids camp at PMA House on Friday,June 28.

PMA spokesman said that Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar will inaugurate the camp at 2:00 p.m. and it would continue up to 6:00 p.m.During camp, the patients of hepatitis, Aid/HIV will be facilitated free of cost facility of tests, he added.

