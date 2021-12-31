UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Heart Association Apprises BFA Officials On Dietary Risk Factors Related To NCDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 04:24 PM

Pakistan National Heart Association apprises BFA officials on dietary risk factors related to NCDs

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) apprised the official of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) for educating the people regarding dietary risk factors related to Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like heart diseases, diabetes and various types of cancer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) apprised the official of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) for educating the people regarding dietary risk factors related to Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like heart diseases, diabetes and various types of cancer.

In a meeting held here, they also discussed various policy measures required to reduce these risk factors for prevention of these deadly diseases. The joint efforts of the officials of both the institutions for reduction of consumption of sugary drinks and other risk factors of NCDs were assured.

A delegation led by General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH Sana ullah Ghumman, had a meeting with the officials of Balochistan Food Authority. Munawar Hussain, consultant Food Policy Programme at Global Health Advocacy Incubator also attended the meeting and presented lesson learnt and evidence from various countries for reduction of consumption of sugary drinks and associated diseases.

Sanaullah said that PANAH has been educating the people for the last 38 years to save them from deadly diseases including heart disease and sugar sweetened beverages are one the major cause of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes and tooth decay.

Sanaullah said that the consumption of liquid sugar through sugary drinks has increased, that is why the incidence of obedity, heart disease, diabetes and other NCDs is increasing. He said that government should consider increasing tax on sugary drinks instead of essential day to day items and could generate targeted revenue through sugary drinks and tobacco.

On the occasion, Munawar Hussain, Consultant, Food Policy Program, briefed the members of Balochistan Food Authority on the harmful effects of sugary drinks. He said that 1100 peoples are dying every day due to diabetes or its complications. The number of people living with diabetes has increased from 19 million to 33 million in just two years. This is an alarming situation and needs urgent policy measures to be in placed for prevention of dietary risks like liquid sugar through sugary drinks.

Increasing tax is an evidence based strategy to reduce consumption of sugary drinks and related diseases. The other measure may include healthy school food policy, front of pack mandatory nutrition labelling, warning signs and increasing public awareness.

On this occasion, the officials of Balochistan Food Authority said that we appreciate the selfless efforts of the PANAH. Sugary drinks are very harmful to human health and Balochistan Food Authorities has already banned these drinks from schools and working to ensure effective implementation of relevant regulations. Together with the PANAH, we promise to provide our full energy for the reduction of consumption sugary drinks and other risk factors of NCDs. Balochistan Food Authority support all possible policy measures to reduce consumption of sugary drinks including increasing taxes in these drinks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan May Cancer All From Government Million

Recent Stories

What is the best part of Kareena Kapoor’s year?

What is the best part of Kareena Kapoor’s year?

44 seconds ago
 Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

20 minutes ago
 296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

30 minutes ago
 JetBlue Airways to slash flights due to COVID-19 i ..

JetBlue Airways to slash flights due to COVID-19 infections in crew

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea's consumer price rises 3.7 pct in December ..

S.Korea's consumer price rises 3.7 pct in December

2 minutes ago
 Unemployment in Germany to rise slightly in comin ..

Unemployment in Germany to rise slightly in coming months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.