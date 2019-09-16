UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Arranges Free Eye Camp At Mubarik Village

Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:25 PM

Pakistan Navy arranges free eye camp at Mubarik village

Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a free eye camp at Mubarak village

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th September, 2019) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a free eye camp at Mubarak village. The eye camp was aimed to provide free advice and quality treatment to the underprivileged populace of the area.The one day camp was established under auspices of Pakistan Navy to provide free treatment and to spread awareness about eye diseases, safety precautions and importance of balanced diet for optical health.

A large number of patients were examined by the eye specialists at the camp and were provided with free medicine and glasses.

The patients with diseases like cataract were referred to Pakistan Navy hospitals for further treatment and free surgery.Establishment of free medical camps by Pakistan Navy at coastal areas is a regular feature in order to facilitate the locals and free eye camp at Mubarak village was continuation of Pakistan Navy efforts to help the deprived populace of coastal belt of Pakistan.

