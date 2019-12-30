Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Gujjo, District Thatta

With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at village Gujjo of District Thatta in Sindh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019) With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at village Gujjo of District Thatta in Sindh.

A team of qualified Eye Specialists from Pakistan Navy, Eye Sight Trust & Khalid Medical Hospital along with related paramedical staff was deputed at the eye camp.

The team provided free consultation to visiting patients from Gujjo and adjoining areas.

Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines were also distributed among patients.

In addition to treatment, a lecture was also given to the locals on common eye infections, diseases related to ophthalmology and preventive measures.

A large number of patients from fisherman community and local inhabitants were treated at the Eye Camp.